Indianapolis Indians’ 2021 season start is delayed until at least May 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The commissioner of Major League Baseball has delayed the start of the 2021 Triple-A season for four weeks for health and safety reasons.
The Indianapolis Indians, as a result, will not open its season until a May 4 away game with the Iowa Cubs, said Cheyne Reiter, the Indians’ director of communications in a late-night Tuesday announcement.
The first home game would be May 11 at Victory Field against the Toledo Mud Hens.
The Indians are the Triple-A baseball club affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Players’ ability to receive COVID-19 vaccinations likely will increase before they are assigned to U.S. affiliate teams. Major League Baseball also cited challenges to implement health, safety and testing protocols at their affiliate locations.
““What our organization has learned most during the pandemic is to remain flexible while keeping fan, player and staff safety our top priority. Our passionate fans have eagerly awaited the return of Indians baseball to Victory Field for 18 months, and we truly appreciate their support and patience as we navigate this fluid situation.”Statement from Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general managers