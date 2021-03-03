Indianapolis Indians’ 2021 season start is delayed until at least May 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The commissioner of Major League Baseball has delayed the start of the 2021 Triple-A season for four weeks for health and safety reasons.

The Indianapolis Indians, as a result, will not open its season until a May 4 away game with the Iowa Cubs, said Cheyne Reiter, the Indians’ director of communications in a late-night Tuesday announcement.

The first home game would be May 11 at Victory Field against the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Indians are the Triple-A baseball club affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Players’ ability to receive COVID-19 vaccinations likely will increase before they are assigned to U.S. affiliate teams. Major League Baseball also cited challenges to implement health, safety and testing protocols at their affiliate locations.