Indy Eleven vs. Sacramento Republic FC from March 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 11th season of Indy Eleven soccer in the Circle City began Saturday when the Boys and Blue hosted Sacramento Republic FC.

The Eleven started the season the road with two non-conference matchups. Indy fell 2-1 against the Oakland Roots on March 9 but defeated Memphis 901 FC by a score of 2-1 on March 16.

Click on the video above to catch all of the action from Saturday’s home opener between Indy Eleven and Sacramento Republic FC!

The Boys in Blue continue their homestand next Saturday, hosting the first Eastern Conference foe of the season in Detroit City FC. MyIndyTV-23 will have all the action starting at 7 p.m.!

Click here to view the full 2024 schedule.

WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 11th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.