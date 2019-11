INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven are one win away from heading to the USL Championship.

The team is in the Eastern Conference final for the first time.

This weekend’s goal is to get past Louisville City FC.

The match is at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The team’s top scorer Tyler Pasher and John Koluder joined Daybreak to discuss the matchup.

You can catch the game on WISH-TV at 3 p.m.