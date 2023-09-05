Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy Eleven vs. The Miami FC from Sept. 2, 2023

Indy Eleven vs. The Miami FC from Sept. 2, 2023

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Indy Eleven’s win over The Miami FC on Saturday? Click on the video above to see all the action!

Be sure to tune in to MyINDY-TV 23 at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, to see Indy Eleven host the Rio Grande Valley FC Toros.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 10th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here to view the 2023 Indy Eleven TV schedule.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The American men aiming to...
Sports /
How Nebraska volleyball’s fan record...
Sports /
Carmel High School boys tennis...
High School - The Zone /
Familiar names successfully defend Indy...
Motorsports /
Richardson, family celebrating life in...
Indianapolis Colts /
Labor Day drag racing thrills...
Motorsports /
Palou ‘couldn’t be happier’ after...
Motorsports /
Novak Djokovic wins in straight...
Sports /