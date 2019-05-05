Indy Eleven

Watch: Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 11:00 PM EDT

Watch: Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina FC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Saturday's game marked the second nil-nil draw of the week for the Indy Eleven, which faced off against North Carolina F.C. at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Indy Eleven Head Coach Martin Rennie echoed the frustration of many in the Brickyard Battalion, with the team on the road for entire month of April then facing two games in one week with just two days in between. 

Watch the whole game in the two videos above, including a special halftime proclamation from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to honor Brad Ring, one of the team's founding players. Ring retired after last season. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines