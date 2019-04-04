Report: Indiana’s Langford to enter NBA draft next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford says he will enter into the NBA draft next week, according to ESPN.

ESPN broke the news in an article Thursday.

According to the report, Langford told ESPN he is planning to enter the draft next week.

ESPN ranked Langford as the 11th-best prospect and said he is soon to undergo surgery for a torn ligament in his thumb.

Langford hails from New Albany High School where he led the team to a 25-2 mark while averaging 35.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.9 blocks and was recently named to the McDonald’s All-American team.

