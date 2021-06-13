Sports

Pato O’Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate

Pato O'Ward (5) competes during the second race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
by: Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Pato O’Ward has become IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

O’Ward drove from fifth to first in five laps to win his second race of the season.

O’Ward dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. N

ewgarden finished second after leading 67 of the 70 laps.

Alex Palou was third but lost the points lead to O’Ward.

