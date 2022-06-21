Sports

Rob Gronkowsi retires from NFL again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis via CNN)

(WISH) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had retired from the NFL for the second time.

Gronkowsi made the announcement in a post on Instagram.

“I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field,” Gronkowski wrote.

“Gronk” spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay after retiring before the 2019 season.

He played nine seasons with the New England Patriots, helping the team win two Super Bowls.

He added another in 2020 after joining Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski was named to five Pro Bowls during his career.