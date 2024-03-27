Some of the best college swimmers and divers take on IU Natatorium for NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The county’s best aquatic athletes will take on the IU Natatorium, kicking off a major year for the sport in central Indiana.

The NCAA Men’s Division I Swimming and Diving Championships returned to Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Over the next four days, 270 college swimmers and divers will compete for a national title, representing their schools at the highest level.

Indy last hosted the event in 2017. In total, the natatorium has hosted the NCAA championships 12 times, the most of any other venue.

Communications Coordinator for the Indiana Sports Corporation, Sam Reel, says the city has a storied history of hosting major swim meets.

“These are some of the best athletes not only in the nation but really in the entire world,” Reel said. “This is a historic venue, one of the fastest pools in the country. It’s going to be an incredible week.”

The collegiate competition will be a preview of what’s to come for water sports in the Circle City.

The Lucas Oil Stadium in June will host the U.S. Olympic Team Swim Trials. It will be the first time the qualifiers will be held in an NFL stadium.

Two Olympic-sized, 50-meter pools and a 25-meter pool will be installed on the field.

Reel says it will take a lot of coordination, but the city is ready to pull it off.

“The materials for the pool are actually on a boat right now making their way across the ocean to get delivered to Indianapolis,” Reel said. “It will be a several-week-long process to get that pool built in time for the trials in June.”

Back at IU Indy, the NCAA championships run through Saturday night. Reel adds he expects several records to be broken this week.

“Some of these swimmers that are competing here at NCAAs have already or will qualify for the Olympic trials this summer,” Reel said.

The competition started Wednesday night with the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay finals.

Admission for swimming sessions is $20 and $10 for diving only.

NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships schedule