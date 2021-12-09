Sports

Volunteers prepare for College Football Playoff National Championship events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is now just 32 days from the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

WISH-TV is proud to be the broadcast partner of the local host committee. More than 1,000 volunteers are getting ready for their roles in the events.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers filled bags with clothes and other items for the hundreds of volunteers for the 2022 College Football Playoff. The event includes a three-day football celebration in January.

“Something like this only comes around every few years,” said Dewey Allman, a volunteer.

“It makes you feel good inside, especially at this time of the year. It just helps out with Christmas and everything,” Allman said.

Each bag has a beanie, a jacket and much more that will go out to each volunteer. College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee Spokesperson Morgan Snyder says they’re expecting tens of thousands of sports fans to arrive in Indianapolis, so these volunteers are critical to making it a success.

“We’ve been working on College Football Playoff details for the past two years, and we’ve always had volunteers be a huge part of what this game is going to need,” said Snyder.

“People who are coming here for their teams — this is like the dream of their lifetime, and you want to make it a really nice experience for them,” said Carol Miller, a volunteer.

According to Snyder, volunteers will have the opportunity to welcome visitors downtown by helping them navigate to where they need to go.

“It is no secret that Indianapolis knows how to host these games and a lot of that is in due to the Hoosier hospitality,” Snyder said.

People can still sign up to become a volunteer by visiting the Indiana Sports Corps website. The volunteer orientation is kicking off this weekend and into next week, and volunteers will all be convening at the NCAA headquarters. There will be a volunteer orientation on Dec. 16.