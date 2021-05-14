Weather

A beautiful Friday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nice start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-40s to start our Friday! Highs will warm nicely to the lower 70s with loads of sunshine! A quiet and cool night with lows in the upper 40s.

A mild weekend with rain chances. Most of our daytime hours will stay dry Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Showers will arrive late afternoon and early evening. Showers will be very light and scattered. Scattered shower chances will continue through the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 60s.

Unsettled and spring-like as we head through the week next week! Highs will continue to warm to the lower 70s Monday with a good chance of showers and storms. Shower and storm chances will linger through a good portion of the workweek with highs climbing to the mid-70s by Wednesday. We could have a near 80° day Thursday with shower chances stretching through Thursday. Looks dry and warm Friday with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine!