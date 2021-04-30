Weather

A nice weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Cooler start to Friday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s. Skies are clear and will remain clear through the day. Expect to see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s.

This weekend looks beautiful with highs Saturday in the lower 70s with sunshine! Even warmer Sunday with highs in the upper 70s with increasing clouds and scattered showers late in the evening.

Early next week looks unsettled with scattered shower and storm chances through midweek. Highs will start in the mid to upper 70s with temperatures gradually cooling through the lower 70s Tuesday. Scattered rain and storm chances will continue Wednesday with highs cooling to the mid-60s. On Thursday sunshine returns with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will rebound slowly to the lower to mid-60s by next Friday.