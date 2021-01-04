A quiet start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 20s with lots of clouds. It should be a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 40s. A cloudy night with a stray mix possible with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be another quiet day with lots of cloud cover. Highs will still reach the lower 40s. Our next weather maker will skirt just south of central Indiana, bringing a light mix to southern portions of the state.

Later half of the week looks dry and quiet with clouds around through Friday! Highs will also remain slightly above average with most spots in the upper 30s to near 40°.

This weekend looks quiet for now with no major systems impacting us. Saturday and Sunday look dry and mild with highs in the lower 40s. The next chance for snow could arrive early next week with highs in the mid-30s.