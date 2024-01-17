Another bitter cold day, snow returns to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sub zero wind chills will great you this morning. Breezy conditions for much of the afternoon are ahead.



Monday:

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM. Wind chills will hover around -10 to -20° through mid morning. Despite the cold, temperatures should warm up a bit more than previous days, with breezy conditions for much of the day. Highs top out in the lower/mid 20s.

Monday night:

Clouds increase overnight. A few snow showers will be possible near daybreak – especially in northern counties. There could be enough for some slick spots for the Thursday morning commute.

Lows won’t be quite as frigid, falling to the 20s across much of the state.

Snow Thursday/Friday:

Another wound up system moves through the region to end the week. Very cold temperature will be working in behind the system. Expect snow showers to arrive late Thursday night and continue through daybreak, Friday.

Around the metro, we could see around 2″ of snowfall, with highs amounts possible up north of up to 4″. Expect a tough Friday morning commute across much the area.

Cold Weekend:

A quick shot of Arctic air settles in starting Friday, with highs in the teens Friday afternoon and Saturday. We’ll bounce back to the 20s for Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Warmer temperatures settle in starting next week ,as we go above freezing for the first time in over a week starting Monday afternoon. A good chance for rain slides in on Tuesday, and temperatures could surge near 50° by Wednesday.