Another cold morning, milder Wednesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will climb out of the freezer for the second half of the week. Rain chances return later this week.

This morning:

Another cold morning with clear skies. Temperatures have fallen as low as the teens, and wind chills are flirting with the single digits.

Wednesday:

Today is going to be a bit warmer. The air is coming from the south, bringing in some milder air. Winds will be a bit gusty this morning, but should lighten up as we move deep into the day.

Highs return to the mid 40s, which is closer to the seasonal average.

Wednesday night:

Chilly temps, but not nearly as cold as the past few nights. Clouds will slowly increase. As a result, temperatures won’t drop as much overnight.

Late week rain:

Changes on the way late week. There’s a system with a lot of moisture moving in. Rain starts as early as the afternoon on Thursday and gets heavier at night into Friday. The weekend isn’t looking all sunny either – there might be some drizzle and light rain on Saturday, with clouds sticking around on Sunday.

Some areas could pick up close to an inch of needed rainfall over the next several days.

8 day forecast:

As we move into Monday and Tuesday, things get a bit uncertain. Winds look to shift out of the northwest, and there’s a chance of light showers Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures look to cool back to seasonal normal levels for early December.