Beautiful Thursday, strong storms possible Thursday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storms tonight could produce strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

This morning:



Quiet weather is here to start the morning, with surface high pressure settling over the Midwest. Lots of clear skies and cool temperatures to start the morning.

Thursday:

Much of the day will be dry with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, with highs finishing into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Thursday night:

The cold, moving through the state late this afternoon into tonight, will spawn a strong line of thunderstorms racing out of Illinois. All the severe weather is in as we head into the late night. The most severe weather potential will be in the southwestern portions of the state.

For us in the metro area, damaging straight-line wins in hail will be the primary concern.

The front will clear the area by the overnight hours, allowing for drying conditions and cooler temperatures heading into Friday morning.

Friday:

A few leftover showers will be possible for Friday morning, but the rest of the day will be partly cloudy and noticeably cooler, with highs only in the lower 60s.

This weekend:

The weekend will be quiet, but cool. He is only in the upper 50s for Saturday. We’re cold enough on Sunday morning that we will likely have some areas of frost along the north of I-70 on Sunday morning. Highs top out in the mid-50s.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures rebound heading into next week. I will return to the 60s on Monday and the middle 60s in the middle of the week.