Beautiful weather to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next rain opportunity arrives this weekend.

This morning:



Beautiful conditions are here to start the morning. High pressure up to the north has allowed for clear skies and cooler temperatures for this time of year.

Thursday:

We’re setting up for a picture-perfect day today with high pressure in control, sunshine, and very dry air, allowing high temperatures to hit the mid-70s later this afternoon. The winds should be considerably lighter than the last couple of days as well.

Thursday night:

The weather will remain quiet tonight, and temperatures will also be seasonably chilly.

Expect clear skies and overnight lows hovering around 50°.

Friday:

Another beautiful day, with sunshine early and a few clouds building late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around average for this time of year, topping out into the mid- and upper 70s.

This weekend:

A short wave will dig into the area for the weekend. This will provide us with scattered rain and end a possible storm or two as we roll along into your Saturday. The day is not a complete washout, but we’ll have to be on guard for some of these showers on and off throughout the day. We’ll only see a few lingering showers leading into Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday looks dry and warmer, with highs around 80°.

8 day forecast:

Heating humidity will build as we open up the new work week next week. We’ll also see daily rain chances, especially as we head into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will hold into the mid-80s through Wednesday. It looks like a more significant or potent system is riding in here. Wednesday will likely bring scattered rain to the area. It will also bring slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the 8-day forecast and beyond.