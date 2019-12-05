Best day of the week!

INDIANAPOLIS A chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine for today with highs warming to the lower 50s. Clouds will increase through the evening with lows in the lower 40s.

On Friday there will be a better chance of light sprinkles, especially south of the I-70. Most will wake up with more clouds than sun. Highs will also run an bit cooler with a cold front swinging in. It’ll cool us to the lower 40s. Clouds will decrease through the afternoon allowing for a little bit of sunshine through the late half of the day.

This weekend will be a split one with Saturday being the brighter and drier of the two days. Highs on Saturday will warm to the lower 40s with lots of sunshine. More clouds will move in Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with a few afternoon sprinkles.

A better chance of widespread showers Monday with highs in the lower 50s. A strong cold front will pass Tuesday with temperatures plummeting to the 20s by midweek with a few flurries around.