Cloudy and chilly Wednesday, warmer and windy late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds today give way to sunshine later this week.

Wednesday:

Expect continued cool conditions with partial clearing in the afternoon, as we kick out the upper level trough responsible for the gloomy and damp conditions, Tuesday. Light northwesterly winds and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s later today.

Wednesday night:

Surface high pressure settles in. Clouds thin out, and brisk winds pick up, gusting to 20 mph. Despite the partial clearing, temperatures should only drop to the low 30s, thanks to a southwestern shift of winds overnight.

Thursday/Friday:

Milder day ahead as a stronger surface gradient cranks up southwest gusts of 20-30 mph. Dry conditions expected for the time period, with sunny conditions on Thursday, and a slight increase in cloud cover Friday. Temperatures climb through the 50s both days.

Weekend precipitation chances.

The weekend introduces a potential storm system, trending less intense than previous forecast runs. As the system approaches late Friday into Saturday, rain chances increase, with a 6-12 hour period of steady rain, mainly Saturday afternoon/night. The system’s cold front passage ends precipitation on Sunday. There’s still a possibility of a quick change over to snow at some point Sunday morning, but that solution is looking a bit less likely than initially thought. Gusty winds out of the northwest will bring another shot of colder temperatures for Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Seasonably cool weather settles in to open the new week. We may remain a bit breezy early on for the week, but the pattern appears to be quiet for the extended period following the weekend.