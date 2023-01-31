Weather

Cold afternoon!

A frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the mid teens and feel like temperatures in the single digits! It is mainly dry across the metro area with a Winter Weather Advisory in southern portions of the state. We could see some light snow/freezing drizzle through the morning. Lots of clouds will be aroun through the afternoon with highs in the mid 20s with feel like tempertatures in the upper teens. Lows will fall to the lower 20s. There will be a slight rebound to the lower 30s Wednesday afternoon with some sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm to the upper 30s Thursday before we cool to the upper 20s Friday.

This weekend looks seasonal with highs on Saturday in the upper 30s! Even warmer Sunday with spots in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll stay dry through much of next week with highs inthe mid 40s Monday with rai nchances returning Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s.