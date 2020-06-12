Cool and comfortable weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great wrap to the workweek with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s Friday afternoon with lots of sunshine! A cold front will pass through the state late Friday night dragging in some cooler air for this upcoming weekend.

This weekend temperatures will be running 5° cooler than the seasonal high with most spots in the lower to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Quiet and dry will stretch into a good part of next week with highs slowly climbing to the upper 70s Monday. Rising humidity and temperatures through Wednesday with highs both Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower to mid-80s.

Thursday will be warm, humid and rainy with showers and storms around with highs in the upper 80s.