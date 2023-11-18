Cool but clear conditions fade by Monday

TONIGHT

This Saturday evening we will be another cool one with low temperatures just barely below freezing in Indianapolis. Temperatures further below freezing in smaller communities or in the countryside outside of major Indiana towns. Wind will be light and variable in direction and skies will remain clear tonight with rain gone from the forecast for a while.

TOMORROW

It’s looking to be another pretty nice fall day on Sunday. The skies will be sunny in the morning and mostly sunny the last few hours of daylight. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s with wind still light and variable in direction. Should be a great day to get outside and enjoy what fall color you still can.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Sunday night should be another chilly one with low temperatures just above freeing in Indianapolis and around freezing in smaller town. Winds out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Skies will be clouding up but rain will stay out of the forecast for the evening.

MONDAY

Monday will be chilly once again with a high temperature just above 50 degrees in the afternoon hours. The entire day is going to be cloudy, but showers will only try to move in as we move into the later afternoon hours. Wind out of the east at 10-15 MPH.

8 DAY

Monday night into Tuesday, we’re expecting showers to be around to help with our drought conditions still plaguing the Indiana ground. Showers will move out of the area by Wednesday with skies starting to clear out as well. After skies clear out, high temperatures will go from the lower 50s to the mid to upper 40s. Nighttime lows will drop below freezing on those days.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny with highs neat 48 degrees and a breeze out of the southwest at 10-15 MPH. The weekend following the holiday looks to cloud up again with more rain possibly sneaking into the forecast by Sunday.