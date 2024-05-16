Dodging rain chances going into the weekend with warmer air ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s forecast played out great into part of Thursday afternoon with no rain and fantastic temperatures. Showers and a few storms started to get into the state by the middle of the afternoon.

We’ll look to dodge some rain going into the weekend with temperatures set to crank up a little bit.

Thursday night: Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible tonight.

Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Trends for Friday have shifted the steady/streaks of heavier rain to the south a bit. Now, there will still be potential for some showers and isolated storms along and north of interstate 70. Overall, this is going to lower rain totals for central Indiana.

Highs will top out in the mid 70s.

Saturday: We’ll keep the chance for some scattered showers and storms around for mainly Saturday afternoon/evening. This could interrupt Indy 500 qualifying. Highs will be warmer on Saturday with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday will feature a dry day with lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures on deck. Highs Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s. As we get into next Monday and Tuesday, we could be talking our warmest days of the year with highs getting into the mid 80s. Renewed rain and storm chances will arrive starting in the back half of Monday and carrying into midweek next week.