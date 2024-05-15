Drying out Wednesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moderate to heavy rainfall over the last 24 has produced some flooded roadways this morning. We will see a dry afternoon later today.

TODAY: Flood advisories in place this morning for much of the metro area thanks to 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Rain continues through the late morning hours. We will see a dry afternoon with temperatures near normal.

Rain clears by late morning here in the Indy metro area. Some spotty showers are possible in southern Indiana. Clouds stick around for much of the day. We will see highs around 70.

TONIGHT: Skies begin to clear later tonight. Due to all the rainfall there may be a few areas of patchy fog late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: We may see a little patchy fog early Thursday morning. Otherwise look for some sunshine during the first part of the day. Highs climb into the upper 70s. Clouds return later in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Late Thursday night rain begins to move into the state. We may see a few showers for the end of the Fever game Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Rain returns and it may be moderate to heavy at times on Friday. Highs rise into the middle 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: We may see a few lingering showers early Saturday morning. Much of the weekend will be dry with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

Sunday gets even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday looks dry and so does the beginning of the workweek.

Temperatures stay into the 80s next week with partly cloudy skies.