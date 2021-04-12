Weather

Cool week ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to Monday morning with a lingering light drizzle through the morning drive. Temperatures are slightly chilly with spots starting in the mid-40s. Monday afternoon should be mild, gusty and partly cloudy with highs warming to the mid-60s.

Monday night will be cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be the beginning of a cooling trend! Highs will top out in the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon.

Highs come Wednesday will struggle to warm to the 60s! Most spots will warm to the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday morning will even cooler with most spots in the upper 30s to start the morning with highs headed to mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will make a turnaround Friday with highs in the lower 60s with sunshine!

The next chance of rain will arrive this weekend. Saturday will be dry and seasonal with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances will arrive Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. Early next week temperatures will continue to warm to the lower to mid-60s!