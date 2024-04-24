Cooler Wednesday ahead, areas of frost possible Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will will be about 10° below average.

This morning:

Rain has moved out of the area. Much of the state is dealing with clear skies. With Tuesday’s rainfall, some patchy fog has developed in parts of the state this morning. Meanwhile, temperatures aren’t too bad, hovering around 50° for most of central Indiana.

Wednesday:

Some areas of fog will remain for the morning. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be running much cooler, with highs in the lower 50s to the north, to around 60° to the south. The average high for this date is in the mid-60s.

Wednesday night:

Clearing continues tonight. With calm winds, look for temperatures to fall to the mid-30s over central and northern Indiana, which is cold enough for some areas of frost.

Thursday:

Thursday should be a warmer day despite the chilly start as high pressure briefly settles in. Highs top out in the lower/middle 60s.

Friday/Weekend:

A big push coming in from the southwest will really crank up our temperatures heading inot the weekend. We’re also eyeing several rain chances coming our way. We’ll look to action arriving to central Indiana Friday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms. A few heavy downpours will be possible.

Saturday the coverage of rain shouldn’t be quite as widespread, but chance will exsist on and off thorugh much of the day.

Sunday look very warm and for the most part, dry. Storm chances are set to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Some early indications show the possibility of some strong storms.

Total rainfall over the next 7 days could exceed 1″ across much of the state. Heaviest rain axis looks to stay to our west.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures look to stay very warm for the first half of the week, with highs in the mid 70s through Wednesday.

8-14 day outlook looks to keep temperatures running above average heading into the month of May.