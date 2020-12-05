Dry and cooler weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather pattern continues, with slightly cooler temperatures on tap for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday:

High pressure in command across the Midwest. We’ll see an increase of cloud cover as we roll into the afternoon, but should see a good deal of sunshine as well. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

Saturday night:

Increasing clouds with chilly temperatures. Lows fall to the middle and upper 20s.

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy for much of the day ahead of a weak cold front. Highs should be a few degrees colder, topping out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

8 day forecast:

A few flurries with a quick hitting, weak cold front Monday morning shouldn’t cause many issues. We’ll be a bit colder on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll rebound nicely through the week, jumping to the middle 40s through Wednesday, and pushing close to 50° by Thursday. Leaving the weekend dry for now, but one our projections is showing a chance for rain, so something to watch for in the coming days.