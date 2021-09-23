Weather

Drying out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few showers are possible Thursday morning, with plenty of cloud cover leftover through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures are chilly with most spots in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be a slightly warmer day with highs headed to the mid-60s. Thursday night lows will fall to the lower 50s.

It should be a bright end to the week with highs warming to the lower 70s. We’ll have an approaching cold front late Friday and early Saturday. This will generate showers early on Saturday. Showers should move out late morning and we should salvage the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s. Sunday should be great with highs in the lower 70s with sunshine!

Temperatures early next week look to continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s by Monday. Nearing 80° Tuesday with sunshine galore! It should still be comfortable and sunny through midweek with highs in the mid-70s.