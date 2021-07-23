Weather

Fantastic Friday, hot and humid weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a fantastic Friday before temperatures and humidity rise for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Look for some hazy sunshine today. It’s going to be warm with temperatures a few degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. Highs climb into the middle 80s. There’s a very slight chance for an isolated shower or storm later in the afternoon but many areas remain dry. Humidity values rise a little later this afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies stay partly cloudy with lows only falling into the upper 60s near 70.

SATURDAY: The heat cranks up for the weekend. Highs rise into the upper 80s close to 90 for the afternoon. Humidity values begin to rise for the weekend. Much of the day will be dry but later in the afternoon and evening, there’s a chance for showers and storms to form. The best chance will be in the northern part of the state with some of the storms on the stronger side.

SUNDAY: A few scattered showers or storms will be possible especially in northern Indiana. Otherwise, it’s going to be very hot and humid. Highs climb into the lower 90s.

8DAY FORECAST: The heat and high humidity continue into much of the new workweek. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the next several days. It looks like it will be dry for much of the week. Heat index values may be close to triple digits especially during the weekend and early in the workweek.