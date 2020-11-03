Great stretch of weather ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Tuesday morning with temperatures starting 10° warmer than Monday morning. Lots of sunshine expected Tuesday with highs boosting to the lower 60s! Tuesday night lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Even warmer Wednesday with high in the mid-60s with sunshine galore. Highs will continue to trend warmer by the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday! Still staying dry and comfortable by the end of the week with highs come Friday in upper 60s to possibly low 70s.

Fantastic and very unseasonably warm weekend with highs in the lower 70s with lots of sunshine!

The Next chance for some rain will be next Tuesday with highs still fairly warm in the mid to upper 60s!