Heavy rain Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another gloomy start to Wednesday morning but light rain should come to an end late in the morning with an area of high-pressure overhead!

On Wednesday, we should squeeze out some sunshine with highs warming to the upper 50s. Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon as a category 2 hurricane, will impact southern Indiana as early as this evening! That will bring steady rain late Wednesday night and through the overnight hours.

Heavy rain will continue through the early morning hours Thursday. Showers will become more scattered during the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We could accumulate around 1-2″ of rain by the end of the day.

Friday will be a drier day with lots of sunshine and highs returning to the lower 50s. Dry and quiet weather will stretch into this upcoming weekend just in time for Halloween! Highs Saturday will warm to the mid to upper 50s with sunshine! A cold front will swing through Sunday, knocking our temperatures to the upper 40s to lower 50s. A dry and cool stretch will continue through the first few days of November with highs climbing to the lower 60s by midweek next week.