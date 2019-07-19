Hot and humid Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A very warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 80s! We’ll only warm from here with highs in the mid-90s and dew points in the mid to upper 70s making it feel like the lower 100s!

Lots of sunshine for Friday. Tonight lows cool to the upper 70s with a partly clear sky.

Another hot one Saturday with highs in the mid-90s with a mostly sunny sky. There could be an isolated shower or storm with most spots staying dry. A cold front out west will bring some welcome relief in terms of temperatures! Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower 90s with a good chance of scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk of severe weather Sunday.

Once the cold front move out showers will exit the area and temperatures will cool to the upper 70s! The 70s will stick around for the rest of the week with a mostly sunny sky!