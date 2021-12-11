Weather

Live blog: Severe weather comes to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather has arrived in Indiana, and we’re here to provide you with minute-by-minute updates.

8:47 p.m.

A tornado watch has been declared for parts of Indiana. The watch is active until 3 a.m. EST and covers the following counties:

BARTHOLOMEW

BENTON

BOONE

BROWN

CLAY

CLINTON

DAVIESS

FOUNTAIN

GREENE

HENDRICKS

JACKSON

JASPER

JENNINGS

JOHNSON

KNOX

LAWRENCE

MARION

MARTIN

MONROE

MONTGOMERY

MORGAN

NEWTON

OWEN

PARKE

PUTNAM

SULLIVAN

TIPPECANOE

VERMILLION

VIGO

WARREN

9:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties until 10:15 p.m.