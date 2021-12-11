Weather

Live blog: Severe weather comes to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather has arrived in Indiana, and we’re here to provide you with minute-by-minute updates.

8:47 p.m.

A tornado watch has been declared for parts of Indiana. The watch is active until 3 a.m. EST and covers the following counties:

  • BARTHOLOMEW
  • BENTON
  • BOONE
  • BROWN
  • CLAY
  • CLINTON
  • DAVIESS
  • FOUNTAIN
  • GREENE
  • HENDRICKS
  • JACKSON
  • JASPER
  • JENNINGS
  • JOHNSON
  • KNOX
  • LAWRENCE
  • MARION
  • MARTIN
  • MONROE
  • MONTGOMERY
  • MORGAN
  • NEWTON
  • OWEN
  • PARKE
  • PUTNAM
  • SULLIVAN
  • TIPPECANOE
  • VERMILLION
  • VIGO
  • WARREN

9:40 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties until 10:15 p.m.

