Live blog: Severe weather comes to Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe weather has arrived in Indiana, and we’re here to provide you with minute-by-minute updates.
8:47 p.m.
A tornado watch has been declared for parts of Indiana. The watch is active until 3 a.m. EST and covers the following counties:
- BARTHOLOMEW
- BENTON
- BOONE
- BROWN
- CLAY
- CLINTON
- DAVIESS
- FOUNTAIN
- GREENE
- HENDRICKS
- JACKSON
- JASPER
- JENNINGS
- JOHNSON
- KNOX
- LAWRENCE
- MARION
- MARTIN
- MONROE
- MONTGOMERY
- MORGAN
- NEWTON
- OWEN
- PARKE
- PUTNAM
- SULLIVAN
- TIPPECANOE
- VERMILLION
- VIGO
- WARREN
9:40 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson and Shelby counties until 10:15 p.m.