Live blog: Winter weather advisory in effect across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect across central Indiana until Tuesday morning as snow heads into the area, making for possible slick roads and difficult driving conditions.

Accumulation for Sunday night into Monday morning is predicted to be from 2-4 inches in some areas. And more snow will fall on Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing an additional 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Send photos you take of winter weather to WISHWeatherpics@nexstar.tv, making sure to indicate where it was taken.

5:50 p.m. update

The Indiana Department of Transportation on Twitter said it had 55 trucks out in the Indianapolis area to salt and plow all night.

And Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted that the city’s Department of Public Works had 80 vehicles out pre-treating roadways:

Snow is on the way & 80 @IndyDPW drivers are out pre-treating roadways. But it’s not too late for you to get ready for the winter season.



Pack an emergency road kit for your vehicle, that includes a blanket, first aid kit, non-perishable food, & portable phone charger. https://t.co/AZNp3ZXkuj — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) December 15, 2019

5:30 p.m. update

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted out video showing snow on Interstate 65 in southern Bartholomew County. He also said that crashes were being reported and urged caution to anyone who needed to be on the roads.

The current view while traveling on I-65 in southern Bartholomew County. Roadways are becoming snow covered very quickly.



Stay off the roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/33vYvEP5SW — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 15, 2019

5 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service Indianapolis tweeted that snowflakes were falling.

The first flakes have begun flying @NWSIndianapolis in the last few minutes. #INwx — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) December 15, 2019

The weather service also said thundersnow would be possible on Sunday evening: