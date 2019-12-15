Live blog: Winter weather advisory in effect across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter weather advisory is in effect across central Indiana until Tuesday morning as snow heads into the area, making for possible slick roads and difficult driving conditions.
Accumulation for Sunday night into Monday morning is predicted to be from 2-4 inches in some areas. And more snow will fall on Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing an additional 1-2 inches of accumulation.
Send photos you take of winter weather to WISHWeatherpics@nexstar.tv, making sure to indicate where it was taken.
5:50 p.m. update
The Indiana Department of Transportation on Twitter said it had 55 trucks out in the Indianapolis area to salt and plow all night.
And Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted that the city’s Department of Public Works had 80 vehicles out pre-treating roadways:
5:30 p.m. update
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted out video showing snow on Interstate 65 in southern Bartholomew County. He also said that crashes were being reported and urged caution to anyone who needed to be on the roads.
5 p.m.
Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service Indianapolis tweeted that snowflakes were falling.
The weather service also said thundersnow would be possible on Sunday evening: