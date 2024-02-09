Mild Friday, dry and cooler weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unseasonably mild temperatures continue, with near record highs today. Much colder temperatures return next week.



Friday:

We’re starting the day cloudy and breezy, with extremely mild temperatures.

Warm air continues to push into the state today. Expect near record temperatures this afternoon, with gradual clearing later today.

Winds will gradually ease up as well, making for a wonderful afternoon.

Friday night:

Clouds will quickly build back, as a quick hitting system moving in brings a shot for showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder after Midnight.

Lows only fall to the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Weekend:

Following pre-daybreak rain chances Saturday, the rest of the weekend should be quiet. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s for much of the morning, and slide a bit later in the afternoon. Sunshine expected for much of Sunday with highs in the low/mid 40s.

8 day forecast:

Another system moves in late Sunday night into Monday. Main impact looks to stay south of the area, but some snow and rain/snow showers are possible for the Monday morning commute. The rest of the week is dose of reality, with temperatures returning to more seasonable levels.