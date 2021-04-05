Weather

Mild start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather to kick off the work week. Showers and storms return to the forecast by mid-week.

Monday:

Just a few debris clouds off of a thunderstorm complex to our northwest this morning. Expect lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, with breezy southwest winds this afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 70s.

Monday night:

A few clouds with calming winds and comfortable temperatures. Lows fall to the lower to middle 50s.

Tuesday:

Another wonderful day, with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid-70s.

8 day forecast:

A closed low approaches the Midwest on Wednesday, sparking isolated showers and storms across our area by Wednesday afternoon and evening. The system goes overhead on Thursday, bringing a higher probability of showers and storms to the area, with the possibility of a few strong storms. Just some lingering showers will be possible for Friday morning.

Temperatures will remain mild until the mid-week system passes, with highs in the 70s. We’ll see numbers dipping to the middle and upper 60s heading into next weekend.