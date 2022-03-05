Weather

Mild temperatures Sunday as rain returns late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Late Spring like temperatures made for a recording breaking day across much of the state today. Mild temps continue into Sunday before rain and much cooler temperatures move in to open the work week.

We set a daily record high temperature today at Indianapolis, reaching 77°, beating the old record of 75° which dates back to 1956

Saturday night:

Windy and mild conditions continue this evening. Northern half of the state will remain under a Wind Advisory until 7:00 am Sunday. Look for gusts as high as 45mph at times through the overnight hours.

Temperatures remain very warm for early March. Lows should only fall to the lower 60s.

A weak boundary will push through the state after Midnight. A few isolated showers will be possible leading up to daybreak, Sunday.

Sunday:

Brief early morning showers should slide to the southeast. By mid morning, we’re left with mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and steady temperatures. Will we won’t be quite as warm, we’re still looking at much of the state in the lower to middle 60s, with the exception of far northern portions of the state.

Rain returns Sunday night into Monday:

More potent wave slides into the state late Sunday night. Expect widespread rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Some heavy downpours will be possible at times. Look for heavy rain threat to continue well into the Monday morning commute, with showers gradually tapering off later into the afternoon. A few light snow showers could even be around on the back end of the system heading into the Monday evening hours.

Big concern here will be the potential for flooding. We’re under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall. Projections put much of central Indiana in the 1″-2″ range, with locally higher amounts possible. With a ground that isn’t completely thawed, this could lead to come excessive runoff into creeks, streams and rivers.

There is also a Marginal Risk for severe storms Sunday night – biggest concern will be damaging straight line winds. Some hail could be possible as well.

Much colder temperatures fill in on the back side of this system, as highs on Monday only hit the upper 40s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet mid-week following the early week rain. Temperatures will bounce back to the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another potent system arrives on Friday, bringing the threat for another round of rain and possibly some rain/snow mixture. Very cold temperatures look to settle in for next weekend.