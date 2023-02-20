Weather

Mild week ahead

Not a bad way to start the work week with temperatures in the lower 40s to start the day. We could see a few stray sprinkles during the morning in southern Indiana but those should move out late morning along with the cloud cover. Highs today will feel fantastic with most spots in the mid 50s with some sun and clouds. Lows will bottom out in the 30s.

Tuesday Will be a mild day with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° with dry and quiet conditions. Our next chance for some rain and storms arrives mid week with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will also kick up through the day as well. No severe weather risk but we could pick up a half inch of some rain during the day. Highs will remain in the mid 60s through Thursday with highs dropping by the end of the week with everybody closer to 40° by Friday afternoon.

There could be an isolated shower chance early Saturday but overall should be a mild weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.