A break in the rain for Indiana

TONIGHT

The nocturnal hours hold a slim chance for showers under a mostly cloudy sky, with the mercury dipping to a comfortable 65°F. Gentle south breezes at 7 to 10 mph could occasionally flex up to 24 mph.

TOMORROW

A splendid high near 83°F graces our Sunday, as partly sunny skies dominate. The south-southwest wind, at a steady 13 to 18 mph, may show its gusto with peaks around 28 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The odds for showers and thunderstorms increase after 2 am amidst a mostly cloudy backdrop. We’re looking at a low near a snug 66°F, while the south wind at 13 to 16 mph could occasionally show a bolder side with gusts up to 23 mph.

MONDAY

Today we will see a chance of morning showers before the sun asserts its presence, pushing temperatures to a high of 76°F. Expect a breezy day with a south-southwest wind at 15 mph, and gusts possibly reaching 28 mph. Shower chances will stick around, but don’t let them dampen the spirit.

MONDAY NIGHT

Post-sunset, the chances for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder persist. The night will cool to about 59°F, with a south-southwest wind calming to 10 to 15 mph and gusts potentially at 23 mph.

TUESDAY

A break in the showers early, leading to a mostly sunny day with a high near 78°F. Winds will be gentler, waving from the west at around 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

After sunset, the chances for showers will stay away. The night will cool to about 60°F, with a south-southwest wind calming to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Anticipate partly sunny conditions with a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. The day will be warm at a high near 82°F, with a south-southwest wind at a friendly 9 to 11 mph, occasionally flexing up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Evening uncertainties bring a 30 percent chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. The low will nestle at around 62°F with a south wind maintaining a gentle 10 mph pace.

8 DAY FORECAST

Keep an umbrella handy this week, as April showers linger to ensure May flowers are on schedule. With the weather pattern active, it’s a gentle reminder of nature’s ebb and flow.