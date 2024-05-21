Near record temperatures Tuesday, storms return Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more hot and dry day before the weather pattern ramps up

This morning:

Quiet weather is here to start off the morning, with mainly clear skies, muggy air, and very warm temperatures.

Tuesday:

Expect mostly sunny skies with hot conditions heading into the afternoon. High temperatures will top out into the upper 80s, just a few degrees shy of record high temperatures for this time of year.

Tuesday night:

A complex of strong storms will work out of the Great Plains and into the Midwest overnight. Some of those storms could contain some gusty winds but should not have the severe weather potential that they will likely have at some point this afternoon. There could be a few areas of heavy rain as well, but widespread flooding should not be an issue.

Overnight lows will be very warm, only falling to around 70, which could break a record-high minimum.

Wednesday:

After some very early morning showers and thunderstorms, expect mostly cloudy skies for the rest of your Wednesday morning. A cold front will work through the area by Wednesday afternoon, sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Some of those storms could be strong or severe. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats.

High temperatures will top out into the low to mid-80s.

Thursday:

An upper wave and a stalled-out surface front will keep scattered showers around the area for Thursday. Severe weather is not expected, but a few areas of heavy rain are possible for Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

The pattern will remain quite active here, heading into this very busy holiday weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely heading into carb day on Friday. Highs will top out near 80. A few pop-up afternoon storms will be possible for Saturday, with highs returning to the low 80s. Rain is a good possibility for race day, although we are unsure of the timing. Many of the projections are pushing it to late afternoon into the evening, which would put us in good shape for the 500 miles we need to get in for early Sunday afternoon. Rain looks to hold on for at least the first half of the day on Memorial Day Monday.