Near-record warmth today; rain returns tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our stretch of beautiful warm afternoons will come to a quick end after today. Rain and storms return to end the week, with a big cool down on tap for the weekend.

Thursday:

Another very warm day on tap. Expect mostly sunny skies and windy conditions through the day. Highs top out in the lower/middle 80s.

Because of the dry conditions and gusty winds, there is an elevated fire risk. A red flag warning is place until 8pm Thursday.

Thursday night:

Cold front will approach the state, bringing scattered showers and storms to the area late tonight through the overnight hours. Lows fall to the lower 50s.

Friday:

Slow moving front will provide on and off shower chances to the area for much of the day. Much cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Total rain accumulation ranges between 0.5″ to 1.5″ with some locally higher amounts possible.

Weekend:

Showers continue into Saturday morning, with blustery winds and chilly temperatures. Highs will hover in the middle 50s Saturday, and only in the lower 50s on Sunday.

8 day forecast:

No significant warm up on tap for the upcoming week, but it does appear relatively quiet for now. Highs will hold in the mid/upper 50s for Monday, and make a slow climb back to the middle 60s for the mid-week.