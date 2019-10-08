Wednesday is pick of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The gradual warming trend will continue this week.

Tuesday night: Prepare for another chilly night as temperatures fall to the upper 40s overnight.

Wednesday: It’ll be the best weather day of the week. Enjoy sunshine, dry conditions and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm to the upper 70s. There’s a slight chance for spotty rain showers Thursday night.

8-day forecast: Showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday bringing much needed rain our way. Winds will pick up Friday afternoon becoming gusty as the cold front approaches the state. Much cooler air will sink into our area Friday night. A few showers will linger into Saturday morning. The coolest air of the season will arrive Saturday.



