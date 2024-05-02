Pushing record highs Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer-like temps settle in today. Unsettled pattern moves in Friday.

This morning:

We’re starting the morning off very mild and quiet, with mainly clear skies across central Indiana.

Thursday:

Much of the day should be dry, with mostly sunny skies this morning. Partly cloudy skies will build as we head into the afternoon, and temperatures will warm quickly. I don’t want to rule out a stray, shower, or thunderstorm late in the day, but I do think they’ll be few and far between. Highs will top out into the mid-80s this afternoon. Today’s record high is 87, set in 1959.

Thursday night:

Clouds will continue to increase into the overnight hours. A cold front will be approaching from the west, and that will bring in showers and thunderstorms as we go into the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, but some potential heavy rain is possible.

Overnight lows fall to the mid-60s.

Friday:

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected for the first half of Friday. Rain will gradually move out as we get later into the day on Friday, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may be possible for the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the mid-70s on Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

A lot of dry time is expected this weekend with very warm temperatures. A week-long cold front coming in Saturday afternoon could spark a few isolated thunderstorms, but those should be few and far between. As the front stalls out for Sunday, we could see a little bit more development for Sunday afternoon with daytime heating. He will be in the upper 70s, around 80, both days.

8 day forecast:

Our pattern looks to remain unsettled, as we had into the first full week of May. Temperatures will remain well above average for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday each day, providing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Be on the lookout for the possibility of severe storms potentially moving through central Indiana on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.