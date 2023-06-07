Quiet and cooler weather the rest of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light showers will move out this morning, making for a sunny and comfortable end to the week.

Wednesday:

Cold front marching through continues to squeeze out very light showers for the southern half of the state this morning. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough to ease up the developing drought conditions, with only very light measurable amounts for southern Indiana through late morning.

Clouds will decrease heading into the afternoon. Dry air will make for some very pleasant conditions settling in, with highs in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Clear and cool overnight. Lows fall to the mid 50s.

Thursday:

Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Friday:

Sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

Weekend:

Dry and warm start to the weekend. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday. Upper level system with an attached cold front moves in on Sunday, bringing us the best chance for rain we have had in weeks. Mainly areas could get up to 0.5″ of rainfall to end the weekend, with some isolated higher amounts possible.

8 day forecast:

Active pattern possibly setting up for early next week, with a few rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s/lower 80s for the first half of the week.