Quiet weather mid-week. Rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather settles in for the next couple of days before rain returns ahead of the weekend.

Wednesday:

Cold front has moved through the state, and continues to mix clouds out of the area. Some areas of fog have been noted in far southern Indiana in some of the valleys, but we should remain quite overall through the day. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low/mid 70s, with some cooler highs in the 60s expected for northern Indiana.

Wednesday night:

Mainly clear, quiet and cooler. Lows fall to the middle 40s.

Thursday:

Another great day, with sunny skies and dry conditions. Highs top out in the mid 70s.

Friday:

We’ll start the day off dry in the morning with increasing clouds. A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area by the afternoon. Rain should clear the area by the evening hours. Some thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Total rainfall could range between 0.5″-1.0″

Highs will reach the mid/upper 70s.

Weekend:

Dry air again works in for the long term. A bit of a cool down is expected on Saturday, but temperatures should still remain comfortable. We’ll warm back up to the upper 70s by Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Quiet and warm pattern continues for the last full week of May. The first half of the week looks dry and sunny, with temperatures running 5-10° above average.