Rain, fog and warmer temperatures



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dense fog and steady showers will be the theme for the end of the work week. A few more rain chances will be possible heading into the weekend.

Wednesday:

A dense fog advisory remains in effect until 10am for most of central and northern Indiana. Visibilities will remain below 1/2, maybe below 1/4 in spots through mid morning.

Meanwhile, as a warm front passes through the area, steady showers continue to fill in early this morning. Expect consistent showers to continue through the early afternoon hours.

Once the main batch of rain moves out, look dense fog to develop again later this afternoon.

Temperatures will be quite mild, despite the lack of sunshine. Highs hover around 50° this afternoon.

Monday night:

Some areas of drizzle through the overnight, but it appears it will be another round of cloudy skies and dense fog around the area.

Temperatures will hold steady, only falling to the mid/upper 40s.

Thursday:

Foggy conditions likely for the morning hours. A few rain chances will be possible leading up to lunch time as well.

Big southern push will bring mild temperatures and another swatch of moisture to the area. Expect widespread showers – especially over the southern half of the state for the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs top out in the lower/middle 50s.

Friday:

Briefly dry day as a quick hitting surface high moves over the area. Expect cloudy, and at times, breezy conditions. It will also be a touch cooler, with highs in the mid 40s

Weekend:

Another system moving through will bring showers late Saturday, and could linger into Sunday morning. Conditions could get a bit breezy through that time period as well.

Highs top out in the lower/middle 40s.

8 day forecast:

High pressure settles in next week, providing us with dry weather at least of the first half of the week. We won’t be quite as mild as where we are at now, but temperatures look to run around 5-10° above average. Long range pattern looks to keep us mild heading into the first week of February.