Records fall Tuesday, strong storms possible Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another chance for record breaking temperatures today. Severe storms tonight will usher in sharply colder temperatures mid-week.

Tuesday:

Very mild temperatures to kick off the day. In fact, we will likely exceed the warmest minimum temperatures for this morning (51- 1876). Clouds are rolling in ahead of a few showers developing to our southwest.

Much of the day will be very warm, breezy and relatively quiet. While there could be a few isoalted showers through the day, the thinking is most of the rain and storm activity will hold off until later tonight. We will make another run at a record this afternoon, with a forecasted high of 74°, that could break the current record high of 73° (1996).

Tuesday night:

The threat for severe storms remains across the entire state. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern, but a few rotating storms developing before midnight could produce a tornado or two.

Timing: We expect isolated storms to develop ahead of a cold front after 8pm. As mentioned above, a few of those storms could rotate, sparking a chance for a quick spin up. Some large hail could also accompany any of these storms.

The cold front will then swing through the state after midnight, sparking a line of storms across the state. Imbedded in that line, there could be some stronger segments with the potential for severe wind gusts. The line will quickly move out before daybreak, Wednesday.

Wednesday:

Sharp cool down following the overnight cold front. In fact, we’re likely cold enough to flip any left over moisture in the morning from rain to light snow. Temperatures in the morning hours will be in the upper 30s, and fall back to the lower 30s for the afternoon. Gusty winds through the day will make it feel like the upper teens/lower 20s.

Thursday:

Leap day will be a bright, quiet and seasonable day, with highs bouncing back to the mid 40s.

8 day forecast:

Another big surge in temperatures on the way to kick off the month of March. Highs should jump to the upper 40s for Friday. 60s and 70s are back in the forecast for what should be a beautiful weekend. Chances for rain and storms will be possible early next week.



