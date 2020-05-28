Scattered showers and cooler Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’ll be a wet start to Thursday morning with scattered showers throughout the morning drive. Temperatures will start off warm and muggy in the upper 60s.

Thursday we’ll keep the chance of showers and storms through the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight showers should move out with a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the lower 60s.

On Friday a cold front will move through the state generating additional showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to cool with most spots in the lower 70s. The front will shimmy through the state midday and will decrease humidity and also take shower chances with it.

This weekend looks fantastic with highs in the lower 70s both days with loads of sunshine. Humidity will be low, making for a very comfortable few days.

Next week starts comfy and cool with highs in the upper 70s. Midweek humidity will rise as well as temperatures and rain chances.