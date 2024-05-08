Warm Wednesday, severe weather tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms possible later this evening. Severe weather threat drops for Thursday.

TODAY: Much of the day will be sunny, dry and warm. Highs today will climb about 10 degrees or so warmer than normal. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s across much of the state.

Strong storms begin to pop around 4/5 p.m. While the severe weather threat is a bit lower and farther south than Tuesday’s event. Northern Indiana is under a marginal risk while Indianapolis is under a slight risk. Farther south we have an enhanced risk which is a level 3 out of a level 5. While the tornado threat is lower than Tuesday it’s not zero. All severe weather modes are in play later today. An isolated tornado possible, strong winds are possible and some hail.

TONIGHT: A line of showers and storms forms in Illinois and moves into southern Indiana later tonight. That line moves through around 11 p.m. Strong storms finally ends around 2 a.m. Lows fall near 62.

THURSDAY: A few spotty showers and maybe a rumble of thunder is possible for Thursday. No strong storms are expected. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy with winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game it will be a bit cooler as you head to downtown Indianapolis.

FRIDAY: Friday looks fantastic but a bit cooler. Highs will be about 8 to 10 degrees below normal. Highs stay in the middle 60s with a partly cloudy sky. It’s going to be a bit cooler for the Pacers game

WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible for the day. Highs climb into the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mother’s Day looks dry with highs climbing close to normal.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures return to the upper 70s for early next week. Rain chances are possible under a partly to mostly cloudy skies.