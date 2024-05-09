Scattered showers, cooler temperatures Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s over the next few days.

This morning:

A secondary front is moving through the Midwest along with a lot of cloud cover and some isolated showers, rolling through central Indiana this morning.

Meanwhile, temperatures are hovering in the mid-60s across the state.

Thursday:

Expect on-and-off showers with a few rumbles of thunder through the morning hours. With the heat of the day, we could have some isolated, stronger thunderstorms across the area, with some hail and damaging winds as the primary concerns.

High temperatures will top out into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Rain chances will gradually diminish as we go into the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Cooler temperatures will fill in behind a cold front as well, allowing Lowe’s to dip down into the mid-upper 40s across the area.

Friday:

Cooler and dryer conditions to end the week on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy, partly cloudy skies and highs back into the mid-60s.

This weekend:

Some showers will arrive late Friday night or very early Saturday morning, but much of this upcoming weekend should be quiet. Some morning showers on Saturday should top out in the upper 60s. And much warmer and brighter Mother’s Day on Sunday, with highs returning to the mid-70s.

8 day forecast:

The extended forecast looks warm, with several days into the mid-70s. We see storm chances returning in the middle of the week, specifically on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.